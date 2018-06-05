Former telephone box converted into book exchange

A FORMER telephone box in Shiplake has been transformed into a community book exchange, writes David White.

The red kiosk, on the corner of Station Road and Northfield Avenue, was renovated with the help of villagers and filled with books which people can swap for their own. The stock will be changed regularly.

The official unveiling was carried out by parish council chairman Tudor Taylor who cut a blue ribbon. He said: “We don’t have a huge amount of historical interest stuff in the lower part of the village and our phone box is part of our village and we have to love and protect it going forward. It’s quintessentially English.”

The box contains a time capsule with a copy of the Henley Standard from April and photographs of the phone box before and after its makeover. Resident Mike Moody, who carried out most of the refurbishment work, said: “In years to come, when they knock it down and we’re all long gone, they’ll find it.”

The parish council bought the phone box for £1 from BT last year.

Other residents who were involved include Mike Spooner, Bob Hudgell, Helen Woods-Ballard, Pam Hudgell and Jan Moody. Materials were supplied free of charge by Mike Medlock, Gibbs & Dandy and Just Tiles.

Mark and Carol Harvey, who run the Corner Shop opposite, also supported the project.