Phill Jupitus joins Henley Festival comedy line-up

Wednesday, 06 June 2018
COMEDIAN Phill Jupitus has been added to the line-up at this year’s Henley Festival.
He will headline at the Salon Comedy Club on Thursday, July 12 and will one of a number of comics appearing during the five-day festival.
Jupitus, who is known for his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and in the West End, will appear as part of his Juplicity tour.
Other comedians appearing at the festival include Paul Merton, Mark Watson, Dominic Holland, Jon Culshaw and Andrew Maxwell.
Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
