Mesh to stop birds nesting

WIRE mesh has been installed at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave to prevent birds nesting in the roof.

The hall in High Street previously had netting but this was replaced after two birds became trapped in it earlier this year.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “A neighbour was concerned with birds getting stuck up there but there don’t appear to be any other issues. We are complying with RSPCA guidelines.”

