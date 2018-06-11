Monday, 11 June 2018

Orchids from afar

Orchids from afar

PLANTS from Asia and South America were on display at a garden centre.

Members of the Thames Valley Orchid Society organised the display at Hare Hatch Sheeplands, near Wargrave, and were on hand to offer advice to visitors about care of the flowers.

The society is now in its 50th year.

Pictured is Larry Bracewell with a visitor

