Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch

MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended Wargrave Girls’ Football Club’s awards ceremony.

The event, which was held at the recreation ground, where the girls train and play some home matches, began with an all-age game followed by the club’s annual meeting.

Awards were presented to teams and individuals, including coach’s player, players’ player and most improved player, in each age group as well as cups for competition winners including the under-11s league cup.

Club chairman Bob Austen said: “It was a wonderful morning. We had a fantastic turnout of girls and parents. The only teams who didn’t attend were the under-16s, who are studying for their GCSEs, and the ladies, who had their own event in the evening.

“The club continues to grow, so there’s pressure on us in terms of finding pitches but we are working with the parish council to get some additional ones.”

The following day, the club hosted a football tournament with more than 400 players from 60 teams in the area. The sides were split into different age groups and played matches on Kings Field. The award winners were as follows: Under-11s Vipers —Most improved – I Rigby; Coaches’ player – L Mann; Players’ player – M Martin. Under-11s Pythons — Most improved – M Betridge; Coaches’ player – E Beasley; Players’ player – J Heller. Under-11s Cobras — Most improved – N Matthews; Coaches’ player – B Jones; Players’ player – R Aitken. Under-12s Dolphins — Most improved – R Rodger; Coaches’ player – R Murphy; Players’ player – G Boonham. Under-12s Sharks — Most improved – R Savva; Coaches’ player – T Hall; Players’ player – N Priestley. Under-13s Lions — Most improved – L Jarvis; Coaches’ player – R Hillier; Players’ player – A Bennett. Under-13s Leopards — Most improved – E Ryan; Coaches’ player – R Weatherley-Bates; Players’ player – L Branston. Under-14s — Most improved – R Nolan; Coaches’ player – J Lindley; Players’ player – M Brown. Under-15s — Most improved – C Malone; Coaches’ player – Z Houghton; Players’ player – P Rice. Under-16s — Most improved – A Withers; Coaches’ player – P Coombes; Players’ player – I Wayland. Ladies’ 1st XI — Most improved – M Arnold; Coaches’ player – T Richards; Players’ player – A Ackroyd. Ladies’ 2nd XI — Most improved – L Howarth; Coaches’ player – I Devine-McGovern; Players’ player – J Flann. Ladies’ development squad — Most improved – S Pugh. Clubperson Award – L Matthews. Golden Boot Award – K Edwards.