Thursday, 07 June 2018

Road repairs cause traffic jams in town centre

Drivers in Henley have been hit by traffic jams as Thames Water carry out repair work in the town.

There are long tailbacks in Bell Street, Northfield End, Marlow Road and Kings Road as temporary traffic lights have been installed on a roundabout linking the streets.

Thames Water is repairing a “dangerous defect” on Kings Road and has closed off one lane. The repairs are due to be completed by Monday (11).

Some drivers have said they have spent more than an hour in the traffic, which is backed up to Fair Mile and Henley town centre.

