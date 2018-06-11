Run celebrates 70th anniversary of National Health Service

A PARK run celebrating the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service was held in Henley on Saturday.

More than 80 people gathered at 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close, for a 9am start and sang Happy Birthday before setting off.

A handful of participants, as well as the run organisers, dressed as doctors and nurses.

The event was one of hundreds of parkruns that took place around the country to mark the anniversary and recognise the contribution of the NHS as well as inspire people to take part in physical activity and volunteering.

The run was started by Dr Ralph Drury, a doctor at the Sonning Common Health Centre.

He said: “I think parkruns are a really good fitness event and exercise is superb for health.

“Everybody at some stage has a need to use the NHS and they if they haven’t they are going to in the future and it should be free to everyone, stay as it is, and not rely on wealth.

“It’s going through tough times at the moment and everyone needs to back it and support it.

“At the moment, if you fall ill, you know the NHS is there and you don't have to worry about how much it’s going to cost.”

Kirstin Henderson, a volunteer for parkrun, said: “The NHS has helped me enormously and it’s a nice way to pay tribute and say ‘thank you’.”

Her husband Craig, event co-director, added: “We wanted to support the NHS and we’re one of 300 or so across the country that are doing so – it’s a nationwide celebration.

“The NHS is a national institution. It is going through a tough time at the moment, like all government services are, and it’s good to celebrate the good work they do and show our appreciation to those involved.”

Participants could leave messages on notes before and after the run on how the NHS has helped them and these were then posted on social media

Henley parkrun is a free 5km event that takes place every Saturday at 9am and was held for the 50th time earlier this month.