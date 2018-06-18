Pink parade

DOZENS of pink wheelbarrows will decorate Goring for this weekend’s Gap Festival.

A total of 20 businesses in the village and neighbouring Streatley bought the wheelbarrows and decorated them with floral displays and props including trophies, bottles and even a mannequin’s head.

The wheelbarrows will be gathered together at the Gardiner recreation ground on Sunday, when they will be auctioned with the proceeds going to the cost of the festival.