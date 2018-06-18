Pink parade

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
DOZENS of pink wheelbarrows will decorate Goring for this weekend’s Gap Festival.
A total of 20 businesses in the village and neighbouring Streatley bought the wheelbarrows and decorated them with floral displays and props including trophies, bottles and even a mannequin’s head.
The wheelbarrows will be gathered together at the Gardiner recreation ground on Sunday, when they will be auctioned with the proceeds going to the cost of the festival.
18 June 2018
