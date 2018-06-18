Water wasted

PUSH taps could be installed at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave to stop people wasting water.

Parish councillors say the existing taps at the site off Recreation Road are often left running, sometimes deliberately.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges suggested using a push tap, which turns itself off after a period of time.

He said: “There has been an issue with the water supply in terms of people not turning off taps. We’ve had quite a few times when the taps have been left on

mischievously.

“Push taps up there would largely solve this problem.”

Councillor Marion Pope said push taps would be difficult for people who use hoses.

She said: “Some people have baths on their allotments, which they fill up and then fill their watering cans from there.”

Councillors agreed to look at the cost of installing push taps as well as taps with sensors or a borehole.