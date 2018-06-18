Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Triathlon day

MORE than 100 people have entered this year’s Wargrave sprint triathlon on Sunday.

The competitors will swim 750m in the River Thames and complete a 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Medals made by Edwards and Black will be presented after the action together with champagne and goody bags from fitness company Meglio.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, is in aid of the Wargrave lido appeal.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33