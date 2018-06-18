Triathlon day

MORE than 100 people have entered this year’s Wargrave sprint triathlon on Sunday.

The competitors will swim 750m in the River Thames and complete a 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Medals made by Edwards and Black will be presented after the action together with champagne and goody bags from fitness company Meglio.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, is in aid of the Wargrave lido appeal.