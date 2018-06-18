Bikers abuse BMX track

USERS of the BMX track in Wargrave have been urged not to misuse it.

The warning has been issued by Wargrave Parish Council after two men were seen riding around the track in Kings Field, off East View Road, on motorised vehicles, which could cause damage.

Councillor Marion Pope, who witnessed the incident, said: “There was a whirring sound so I went round and there were two chaps in their twenties who had motorised vehicles and were going all round the track.

“There were four of them in total and the children couldn’t use it.”

Cllr Pope said the men apologised to her and moved on to the nearby grass instead.

“I reminded them the track was for bikes and scooters, not motorised vehicles. They were from Twyford and Sonning where they don’t have anything.”

The council will now put up warning signs.