Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
SUMMER fair will be held in the grounds of Crazies Hill Primary School from 3.20pm to 6pm today (Friday).
Attractions will include go-karts, games such as beat the goalie, a barbecue and bouncy castle.
The annual event is organised by the school’s parents association and is usually attended by dozens of families of pupils as well as residents.
18 June 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say