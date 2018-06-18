Monday, 18 June 2018

Summer fair

SUMMER fair will be held in the grounds of Crazies Hill Primary School from 3.20pm to 6pm today (Friday).

Attractions will include go-karts, games such as beat the goalie, a barbecue and bouncy castle.

The annual event is organised by the school’s parents association and is usually attended by dozens of families of pupils as well as residents.

