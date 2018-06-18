Sunday walk

A RAMBLING club in Wargrave will stage a walk along the Thames towpath for its June meeting.

The walk in Hurley will take place on Sunday, June 24. It will go through the grounds of the old Grassland Research Institute and the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

Walkers should meet at 12.30pm at the Black Boys Inn in Henley Road, Hurley, where they will return for Sunday lunch at about 3pm.

Anyone who wants to take part should call organiser Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013.