Monday, 18 June 2018

Ordinations

THE Wargrave curate is to become a priest.

Rev Hugh Barne, who has served as a deacon at St Mary’s Church in the village for a year, will be ordained alongside fellow curate and Knowl Hill deacon Steve Turville.

The service will take place at Reading Minster next Saturday (June 23) from 11am and will be presided over by the Bishop of Reading, Rt Rev Andrew Proud.

Residents of the two villages are invited to attend.

