Woman saved

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
A WOMAN driver was rescued after her car plunged into the Thames and Kennet Marina in Caversham.
A worker at the marina in Henley Road pulled her out of the water in the incident on Tuesday.
She received medical treatment at the scene.
However, her two pet dogs were trapped in the car as it was submerged and died. The vehicle has still to be recovered.
18 June 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say