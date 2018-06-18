Monday, 18 June 2018

MP warning over jihadis

JOHN HOWELL has warned that extended prison sentences for terrorists risks radicalising them more.

The Henley MP was speaking at a Commons debate on new counter terrorism and security proposals.

The Home Office had revealed that just one in 10 British jihadis has been prosecuted upon their return to the UK from the Middle East, leading to calls from MPs for tougher terror laws.

But Mr Howell said more should be done to tackle radicalisation at its roots.

He said that longer jail terms for terrorists risked “ensuring that they are more susceptible to the influences that are going to affect that radicalisation process”.

He added: “We need to address that in total from the beginning.”

