Monday, 18 June 2018

Landlords seal deal

THE landlords of the Baskerville pub in Shiplake have signed a new 20-year lease.

The free house is run by Allan, Kate, Kevin and Kate Hannah.

The new lease means they are not obliged to buy products from the owners of the property, EI Group.

The pub sells beers from the Loddon brewery in Dunsden and the Rebellion brewery in Marlow.

Kevin Hannah said: “We are so excited to announce this brilliant news.

“It has been a really long slog sorting it out over the past six months but we have finally done it.

“A huge thank-you to my dad for his hard work with what was not an easy challenge. With huge plans in the pipeline, watch this space for more exciting news.”

The pub was named 
Oxfordshire restaurant of the year in 2016.

