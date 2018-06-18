Councillor buys sight screens for cricket club

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
NEW sight screens have been installed at Henley Cricket Club after a donation from South Oxfordshire district councillor Lorraine Hillier.
She used £3,300 from her councillor’s grant to buy the 4m x 4m white screens for use at the club’s Brakspear ground in Matson Drive.
David Winter, the club’s fund-raising chairman, added: “I got in touch with Lorraine and said we desperately needed new screens. We are absolutely delighted with the money because it would take us quite a lot of time and effort to raise that amount.”
Cllr Hillier, who chairs the council, said: “The club approached me and I’d heard that they were in need of some funding. I thought it was a worthy cause.”
She put the rest of her £5,000 grant towards new musical instruments at Gillotts School.
