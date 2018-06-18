Monday, 18 June 2018

Councillor buys sight screens for cricket club

NEW sight screens have been installed at Henley Cricket Club after a donation from South Oxfordshire district councillor Lorraine Hillier.

She used £3,300 from her councillor’s grant to buy the 4m x 4m white screens for use at the club’s Brakspear ground in Matson Drive.

David Winter, the club’s fund-raising chairman, added: “I got in touch with Lorraine and said we desperately needed new screens. We are absolutely delighted with the money because it would take us quite a lot of time and effort to raise that amount.”

Cllr Hillier, who chairs the council, said: “The club approached me and I’d heard that they were in need of some funding. I thought it was a worthy cause.”

She put the rest of her £5,000 grant towards new musical instruments at Gillotts School.

