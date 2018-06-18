Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ladies’ lunch raises £12,000 for charity

Ladies’ lunch raises £12,000 for charity

MORE than £12,000 was raised by a ladies’ lunch in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

A total of 200 women attended the annual event at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, where they could buy clothes, jewellery and home accessories from stalls before the two-course meal in the ballroom of the private members’ club.

There was also an auction and silent auction run by antiques expert and TV presenter Jonty Hearnden, with prizes donated by local businesses including Hotel du Vin, Bremont and Hobbs of Henley.

Andrea Down, whose son uses the centre in Greys Road, spoke to guests about her experiences with the charity.

Fund-raiser Liz Deacon said: “Thank you to all the incredible ladies who supported us on the day, to Jonty Hearden for running our auction and to local businesses who donated so generously for auction and raffle prizes.”

Pictured are staff from the sponsors KJ Smith solicitors, Chris Sutton, Davina Hodgkiss, Jason Lazard, Geoff Watts, fund-raiser Emma Lerche-Thomsen and Chris Evans.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33