Ladies’ lunch raises £12,000 for charity

MORE than £12,000 was raised by a ladies’ lunch in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

A total of 200 women attended the annual event at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, where they could buy clothes, jewellery and home accessories from stalls before the two-course meal in the ballroom of the private members’ club.

There was also an auction and silent auction run by antiques expert and TV presenter Jonty Hearnden, with prizes donated by local businesses including Hotel du Vin, Bremont and Hobbs of Henley.

Andrea Down, whose son uses the centre in Greys Road, spoke to guests about her experiences with the charity.

Fund-raiser Liz Deacon said: “Thank you to all the incredible ladies who supported us on the day, to Jonty Hearden for running our auction and to local businesses who donated so generously for auction and raffle prizes.”

Pictured are staff from the sponsors KJ Smith solicitors, Chris Sutton, Davina Hodgkiss, Jason Lazard, Geoff Watts, fund-raiser Emma Lerche-Thomsen and Chris Evans.