Award for new soft cheese

A CHEESE made in Nettlebed has won a national award just two years after it was invented.

Bix cheese, which is made by the Nettlebed Creamery, was named best soft white at the British Cheese Awards, which were held at the Royal Bath and West Show in Somerset.

The cheese is made using organic milk, to which cultures and rennet are added. The curds are then cut and the cheese is ladled into moulds to set overnight.

The curds are sorted again before the cheese is given two weeks to mature.

Farmer Rose Grimond began making cheese in 2015 after converting a barn at Manor Farm into a creamery.

Her mother Kate co-owns the farm with her aunt, Lucy Fleming. The Nettlebed Estate has been in the Fleming family since 1901.

Mrs Grimond, a mother-of-three who is married to the author James Scudamore, said: “We are absolutely delighted as we weren’t expecting it at all.

“It’s such a young cheese which we’ve been doing a short while and it was a very competitive category with some superb cheeses.

“We created it in April 2016 and it has proved to be very popular.

“We get messages from people all over the world telling us how much they love it. One man in America wants to open a shop selling only that cheese!”

The creamery previously won a supergold award for its other cheese, St Bartholomew, at the World Cheese Awards in November 2017.