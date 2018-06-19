Olympian (and son) star attraction at village annual races day

OLYMPIC rowing champion Andrew Triggs Hodge gave out the prizes at the third annual Checkendon run.

More than 120 people took part in the 10km, 5km and children’s races on Sunday.

The 10km runners went to Ipsden and then along Braziers Lane before climbing back up to Checkendon.

The first man home was Ben Paviour, from Sonning Common, who finished in 36 minutes and 57 seconds. Second place went to Jesse Elzinga, headmaster of Reading Bluecoat School in Sonning, in just over 39 minutes.

The first woman was Claire Tier, who works for event sponsor Davis Tate, in 54 minutes and eight seconds. The 5km was won by Gavin Spires in 19 minutes and 58 seconds while the first woman was Evie Warren in 27 minutes and 14 seconds.

Triggs Hodge, who lives in the village, started all the races and presented the prizes, including one to his son Sebastain who was second in the five and under boys’ race. All the finishers received a commemorative medal.

Organiser Hannah Pivonka said: “The children were delighted to see one of Andrew’s medals and a few lucky ones even got to try it on.

“All the children tackled the challenge with such enthusiasm and crossed the line with huge smiles on their faces, rightfully proud of their achievement. There were some wonderful exhibitions of determination and sportsmanship.

“The 10km showed off Checkendon’s beautiful countryside and one runner described it as the most stunning route he had ever had the privilege to run.”

Ms Pivonka was helped by Charlotte Nicholl, Ali West and Brian Cullen. She thanked Bill Beeton, of Hammonds Farm, for the use of his land, the 20 marshals who directed runners, the sponsors and the businesses that provided raffle prizes.

The proceeds will go to Checkendon Pre-School.

Next year’s event will be held on June 9.

The top three in each of the children’s races were:

Boys, five and under: 1 Jasper Dixon, 2 Sebastian Triggs Hodge, 3 Griffin Dixon.

Eight and under: 1 Gus Fraser, 2 Ben Bradley, 3 Sam Waggett.

11 and under: 1 James Waggett, 2 Jake Jackson, 3 Joshua Martin.

Girls, five and under: 1 Ava Nicholl, 2 Clio Cullen, 3 Maisie Mullins.

Eight and under: 1 Emily Lewis, 2 Bethany Ford, 3 Jessica Lewis.

11 and under: 1 Poppy-Ann Edwards, 2 Laura Bradley,

3 Jessica Martin.