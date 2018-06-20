Pupils urge parents to turn off engines outside school

PUPILS at a Henley school have been encouraging their parents to switch off their car engines when they come to collect them.

The children at Rupert House School in Bell Street handed out stickers urging drivers not to “idle” while waiting.

Monday’s action was in support of the Clean Air for Henley group’s “no idling” campaign.

Head of science Fleur Wells said: “It’s really important that we do our bit to take responsibility for the quality of air in Henley, especially because many of our parents are still driving to school and stopping in front of it.

“We can encourage parents to stop doing that.

“If we teach our children then they can have a big impact as they are the best people to tell their parents who listen to their children.

“Particulates are reducing the quality of the air. We need to work towards solutions such as car clubs and electric vehicles and walking to school one or two days a week.”