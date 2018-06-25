Sign up for softball cricket

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
A SOFTBALL cricket festival for women will be held in Wargrave next month.
Coach Lesley Thomas will host the event at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, on Sunday, July 15 from 1pm.
For more information, send her an email at la.thomas@btinternet.com
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say