Charity concert

A CONCERT to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will be held in Wargrave.

The village branch of the Royal British Legion will host the Festival of Music at the Piggott School in Twyford Road next Friday (June 29) from 7.30pm.

The performers will include the Arborfield Military Wives Choir, the Piggott School choir, a Glee choir and local group Ukuladies Plus One.

There will also be food and drink and a raffle.

The event is in aid of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Tickets cost £15 or £10 for under-16s. To book, call 07747 031440 or 07899 955538 or visit www.ticket

source.co.uk/wargrave-rbl