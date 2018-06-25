Anger over new house extension

A DEVELOPER building new homes in Wargrave has applied to make one of the properties larger.

Oraclemarker was granted planning permission in August to redevelop the former site of Wargrave Village Car Sales in High Street into six houses, two flats and two duplex properties.

It was then given consent to add extra rooms to six of the properties and balconies on two others despite objections by neighbours and Wargrave Parish Council.

A third application to add an extra storey with dormer windows on four of the houses was turned down in April.

Now Oraclemarker has applied for permission to raise the eaves of one house to include an extra bedroom in the roof space.

Director Russ Edwards said this was about maximising the space available rather than expanding the size of the development.

But residents have complained that the properties and the development are already big enough.

Chris Satchwell, of Autumn Walk, said: “This application is adding more rooms on a site which is already overdeveloped and does not adequately deal with the parking issues in the original application.

“How many more supplemental planning applications is this developer going to request so it continually expands the original agreed planning application?”

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, next month.