Summer party

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
A SUMMER barbecue will be held at Crazies Hill village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 5.30pm.
Wine and beer will be served at the event, which has been organised by the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association.
Tickets cost £10 or £5 for under-10s. To book, email crazieshill@gmail.com
25 June 2018
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
