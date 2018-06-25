Monday, 25 June 2018

Help required

VOLUNTEERS are needed to join the committee of the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association.

Treasurer David Noyes and member Rita McLaughlin-Pugh stood down at the association’s annual meeting. The new treasurer is Rick Jones.

Anyone interested in joining should send an email to chairman Dave Smith on dave@thesmithy.me.uk

