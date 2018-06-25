Help required

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
VOLUNTEERS are needed to join the committee of the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association.
Treasurer David Noyes and member Rita McLaughlin-Pugh stood down at the association’s annual meeting. The new treasurer is Rick Jones.
Anyone interested in joining should send an email to chairman Dave Smith on dave@thesmithy.me.uk
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say