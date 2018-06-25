Supermarket cracks down on plastic cups

CUSTOMERS at the Waitrose store in Henley must bring their own cups in order to claim a free tea or coffee.

The supermarket chain has removed disposable paper cups from its stores in an effort to cut down on plastic waste.

The measure came into effect at the store in Bell Street on May 24.

Members of the MyWaitrose loyalty scheme can obtain a takeaway tea or coffee if they bring their own reusable container.

The changes also affects the Waitrose store in Church Street, Caversham.

The company says the move will save more than 52 million cups every year nationwide and cut down on 221 tonnes of plastic and more than 665 tonnes of paper.

Its previous takeaway cups contained a plastic polyethylene lining, which meant they could only be recycled at specialist plants.

Waitrose said it decided not to replace them with fully compostable cups as they would also need to be transported across the country to be processed at suitable plants.

In a statement, the company said: “We believe in doing everything we can to protect our environment and while we know that we need to do more, removing disposable cups is the right thing to do.

“Our current cups are recyclable but the facilities to collect them are limited.

“We had already moved to a cup that used 25 per cent less material and had been trying to find a coffee cup that could be recycled in mainstream facilities.

“Recently, however, we concluded this was not an option in the near future.

“We believe removing all disposable cups is the right thing for us to do now.”