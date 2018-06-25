Firefighters called to unattended cooking

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
Tuesday, 26 June 2018
FIREFIGHTERS cleared smoke from a flat in Henley after cooking was left unattended.
Crews were called to the corner of Reading Road and Friday Street at just after 7.30pm yesterday (Sunday).
They used a 13.5 metre ladder to look inside the flat, above Lloyds Bank, before breaking in via the front door and using a fan to clear the smoke.
25 June 2018
