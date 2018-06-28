Thursday, 28 June 2018

Fearne Cotton to make festival return

Baby can come too

BROADCASTER Fearne Cotton is among the names to be added to the line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

She will discuss her career and her latest book Hungry Babies in a special event where babies will be welcome with their parents.

Day of the Jackal author Frederick Forsyth, who has sold more than 75 million books worldwide, will be making his first appearance at the festival, which will take place from September 29 to October 7.

Judith Kerr, the 95-year-old creator of Mog and the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the latter.

Television presenter and Paralympic basketball medallist Ade Adepitan will be promoting his first children’s book, which is based on his own childhood in Nigeria abd London.

Jane Hawking will reflect on the experience of seeing her memoir of life with former husband Stephen Hawking turned into the award-winning film The Theory of Everything.

Authors Amanda Jennings, from Binfield Heath, and Simon Kernick, from Shiplake will join forces with fellow bestseller Claire MacKintosh for Book Club Friday. 

