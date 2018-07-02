Monday, 02 July 2018

Open day at allotments

DOZENS of gardening enthusiasts attended an open day at the Woodclyffe allotments in Wargrave.

The visitors were given demonstrations and advice by allotment holders while tea and home-made cakes were served.

David Mattock, chairman of the Woodclyffe Allotment Society, said: “Experienced allotmenteers were there to show people around the site and explain how they could best grow their own fruit, flowers and vegetables and the different plots which could be rented.  

“There was particular interest in the starter bed scheme, which gives novices the opportunity to practise new skills by renting individual raised beds for as little as £5 per year.”

The allotments off Recreation Road are owned by Wargrave Parish Council. For more information or to rent a plot, call the council on 0118 940 6084 or email office@wargrave.org.uk

Pictured are allotment holders Hilary Knight, Stuart Kennedy, Dave Mattock, Maureen Lenehan, Steve Radford, Bill Haines and Claire Gardiner.

