Saturday, 30 June 2018

Hundreds attend Henley Royal Regatta draw

MORE than 200 rowers packed into Henley Town Hall to watch as the draw for the Henley Royal Regatta was made today (Saturday).

Competitors from as far away as the USA, Australia and New Zealand have come to the town for the annual event and the hall was packed as they waited to find out who they would be facing.

Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave drew names from the Grand Challenge Cup for each of the 23 events at the regatta, which were then displayed on a giant screen inside the hall.

The selected crews were drawn first for each event in order to keep them apart, before the rest of the crews were drawn.

The draw drew such interest that rowers queued out of the doors and even sat on the floor at the back of the hall as they waited for their name to be read out.

This year’s regatta, which starts on Wednesday, has seen the third-largest entry on record, with 565 boats divided up into 454 domestic and 111 overseas crews.

