Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family fun

A FAMILY fun day will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Sunday (July 15) from 3pm to 5pm.

Food and drink will be served and there will games for children under 11.

If you would like to attend, email youth worker Grace Barne on grace
elizabethbarne@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33