Summer reads

CHILDREN have been set a summer reading challenge by Wargrave library.

They have to read six library books over their summer holidays as part of the Mischief Makers scheme run by the Wokingham borough libraries service.

They also have to find hidden treasure on a map of “Beanotown” and for each book they read, they will receive a sticker to add to the map with clues to the location.

There is also a Little Explorers challenge for children aged up to four and a Teen Read Challenge for older children.