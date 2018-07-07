LIVE: Henley Royal Regatta day 4

12.45pm update: Leander Club & University of London take the win in the Town Challenge Cup

They beat a Leander Club and Bath University composite in the final race before the lunch break.

The winning crew included Emily Ashford, Emily Ford, Caragh McMurty and Sara Parfett. They won by two and a half lengths, finishing in seven minutes and 34 seconds.

They beat the losing crew which included Sam Courty, Georgia Francis, Natasha Harris-White and Laura Meridew.

Meanwhile, Barney Stentiford, bow man in winning Leander crew in the Visitors' Challenge Cup, is looking forward to tomorrow's final. He was victorious in the same event last year with Leander.

Barney, 27, said: "It was a good solid start. We took a good length out of them and once we got into our rhythm we started to move away.

"They came into our water and I had to put pressure on them but from then we had control of the race and they could not respond.

"It was a painful race but a comfortable win. There is a headwind today so its the slowest conditions we have raced in so far.

"There was so much support coming down the course. I think each one of us in the crew had a pocket of support in the crowd. We need to go out tomorrow and do the final job."

That's all the racing for the morning session.

Races involving local crews to watch out for this afternoon include:

2pm - Cambridge University Women's Boat Club & Imperial College v Edinburgh University and Leander Club (Princess Grace Challenge Cup)

3pm - National Training Centre, Australia v Leander Club and Molesey Boat Club (Grand Challenge Cup)

4pm - Leander Club v Oxford Brookes and Edinburgh University (Ladies' Challenge Cup)

4.10pm - Leander Club v Maidenhead Rowing Club (Fawley Challenge Cup)

12.05pm update: Leander Club victorious in the Visitors' Challenge Cup

They came out on top against a Leander and University of Cambridge composite. The winning crew was made up of Barney Stentiford, Ross Jarvis, Tim Clarke and James Stanhope. They won by two thirds of a length and finished in six minutes and 40 seconds.

They beat Cambridge University's Freddie Davidson who was joined in the boat by Leander's David Bewicke-Copley, Branden Camp and Lenny Jenkins.

Meanwhile, we have words from Fiona Gammond in the victorious Leander and University of London composite in the Remenham Challenge Cup. Her crew beat the University of Washington, USA, where she used to be a student.

Fiona, who was in the five seat, said: "The University of Washington boat were national champions last year and came second this year. They gave us a really good race and were really impressive.

"They went off the start so fast, we knew they would throw everything at it but we were trying to focus on our race plan.

"We were really happy with the race. Some of the girls in their boat were freshmen when I was a senior and I thought it was a great race for them.

"I was kind of hoping they were going to be in the other side of the draw as I didn't want to race my old university but a race is a race and I think its a good building block for us. We are looking forward to tomorrow."

There has also been a change in the race order. Race 33 has been moved from 5.50pm to 12.30pm before the lunch interval.

It will see a Leander and Bath University composite face off against a University of London and Leander Club composite in the Town Challenge Cup.

11.50am update: Leander Club captain Vicky Thornley beaten in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup



She was beaten by Australian Madeleine Edmunds, of Georgina Hope Rinehart National Training Centre.

Edmunds will face Jeannine Gmelin, from Switzerland, in the final tomorrow.

The Australian won the semi-final by three and three-quarter lengths. She finished in eight minutes and 33 seconds.

11.40am: The Leander Club and University of London composite win in the Remenham Challenge Cup

They beat the University of Washington, USA, in a close race. The Americans pushed them hard but the composite crew pulled away at the end.

Leander and University of London won by a length, in a time of six minutes and 49 seconds.

The British crew, who are the newly formed Great Britain women's eight, are made up of Leander's Karen Bennett, Holly Norton, Fiona Gammond, Katherine Douglas and Anastasia Chitty.

They are joined by cox Mathilda Horn (University of London), Rebecca Shorten (Imperial College), Rebecca Girling (Molesey) and Holly Hill(Cambridge University Women's Boat Club).

They will face the winners of Georgina Hope Rinehart National Training Centre, Australia, or Yale University, USA, who race at 2.30pm.

11am update: Leander's Thames crew lose by two-thirds of a length

Leander Club finished two thirds of a length behind NSR Oslo, who won the race in six minutes and 21 seconds.

Paddy George, who was in the two seat in the Leander crew which was competing for the Thames Challenge Cup, said the eight had left it all on the water.

He said: "We rowed well and probably went out as hard as ever had before, if it not harder. "To come off the water and lose by that margin is disappointing but we did all we could."

10.50am update: Leander Club beaten in the Thames Challenge Cup

The home crew were beaten NSR Oslo, from Norway. The Norwegians took an early lead and managed to hold off a strong push from Leander in the middle section of the course.

Meanwhile, Leander Club's Angus Groom and Jack Beautmont's margin of victory has been confirmed as three-quarters of a length. They finished in six minutes and 51 seconds.

10.40am update: Groom and Beaumont win in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup

Leander Club's Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom have beaten the Norwegian lightweight pair of Kristoffer Brun and Are Strandli, who won a bronze medal in the lightweight double sculls at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

The crews were very close for the first half of the race but the Leander crew pulled ahead past half way. Brun and Strandli kept with the Leander double for the second half but couldn't close the gap.



Meanwhile off the water, jackets are already off in the Stewards' enclosure because of the heat.

10.30am update: Leander stroke man Andy Joel has congratulated the Dutch crew on their victory.

The results has been confirmed will Skøll finishing in 6 minutes and 29 seconds, winning by by one and quarter lengths.

Andy said: "We're obviously very disappointed to lose. I think Skøll were a very good, strong crew. Maybe we were down a bit off the start and panicked a little bit and never quite got into our rhythm. But all credit to them they did very well."

10.20am update: Leander Club lose in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup

Leander lost against the Dutch crew from A.A.S.R. Skøll, who led from start to finish. They equaled the record to the barrier in the process of winning the race.

The Leander scullers Charles Waite-Robert, Ronan Law, Olly Stephens and Andy Joel were unable to close the gap on the Dutch.

IT’S semi-finals day today (Saturday) at Henley Royal Regatta.

Huge crowds are expected to arrive in town to socialise on the banks of the River Thames and enjoy the racing, which today starts at 10am.

Leander Club crews and athletes will feature in 13 races today and they will be looking for strong performances to make finals day in what is its bicentenary year.

It will also feature the first run of the Leander and Molesey Boat Club composite in the semi-final of the blue riband event, the Grand Challenge Cup.

They will take on National Training Centre, Australia at 3pm, so spectators may have to divert their eyes from England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden for just a few minutes.

But first up at 10.10am is a Leander Club crew racing in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup against A.A.S.R. Skoll of the Netherlands.

Great Britain duo Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom will be in action at 10.30am in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup against K.Brun and A. Strandli, of Norway, and will be looking to build on yesterday’s solid performance.

At 10.40am Leander will take on N.S.R. Oslo in the Thames Challenge Cup.

The semi-final of the Remenham Challenge Cup at 11.30am will see a Leander and University of London composite race the University of Washington.

Immediately afterwards Olympic silver medallist and Leander captain Vicky Thornley will be back on the water after a comprehensive win in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup yesterday.

She will face M.C. Edmunds of Australia at 11.40am.

At 11.50am there will be a battle between Leander and a Leander and Cambridge University composite.

In the first race after the luncheon interval a Leander and Edinburgh University composite will race a Cambridge University Women’s Boat Club and Imperial College composite crew in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup at 2pm.

At 4pm Leander will race an Oxford Brookes and Edinburgh University composite crew in the Ladies’ Challenge Plate and straight afterwards another crew will race Maidenhead Rowing Club in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

After the tea interval there will be a showdown of the Leander Club composites in the Town Challenge Cup at 5.50pm followed at 6pm by pair Harry Glenister and George Rossiter in the Silver Goblets and Nickalls’ Challenge Cup. The Great Britain duo will be looking for a strong performance against Croatians M.Sinkovic and V.Sinkovic after their victory by a canvas yesterday.

At 7pm team GB rower Sholto Carnegie will be back in action in the Silver Goblets & Nickalls' Challenge Cup.

He and partner Rob Hurn will face C. Watts and A.J. Widdicombe of Australia.