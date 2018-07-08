LIVE: Finals day at Henley Royal Regatta 2018  

12.50 update: Leander hits 200 at 200!

Leander are celebrating success in the Stewards’ Challenge Cup. The crew won by two and a half lengths in a time of 6.24. Their time at the barrier was 1.50, equalling the record established by Leander and Molesey Boat Club in 2011.

Speaking to the Henley Standard immediately after the race, Adam Neill, 28, who was in the three seat, said: “It was quite nerve wracking before the race. We’re the current GB four and they are the under 23 GB four, but we had no history of how fast they were. We had a good start but I think at the end of the Island they were a tiny bit up on us. But once we got ourselves into our pace it appeared we were slightly quicker than them. They fought really really hard to be fair and threw everything at us but we managed to eke it out.”

The win is Neill’s third win at Henley, having won the Fawley in 2008 and the Ladies’ Plate in 2016. He added: “I first raced at Henley ten years ago and only once since then. It was really nice to get a solid win ten years after my first one. It’s not easy to win these Henley medals. It takes years and years of hard work.”

To add to the win, the victory sees Leander reach its 200th Henley Royal Regatta win, in its milestone 200th year. Neill added: “We weren’t thinking about it much before the race because we had enough pressure on us already. But I’m so proud to have achieved it for the club.”

—

LEANDER Club will contest seven events as finals day at Henley Royal Regatta gets underway later this morning (Sunday).

The club is celebrating its bicentenary and with 199 trophies to its credit since the club first won the Grand Challenge Cup in 1840 it is set to record the 200th win to mark 200 years of history.

The milestone is guaranteed as the two GB men’s fours — the only entries in the Stewards’ Challenge Cup — both contain Leander athletes.

This will be the club’s first final today at 12.10pm and will pit an all Leander coxless four against a Leander and Oxford University composite crew.

This will be followed by the final of the Rememham Challege Cup at 12.40pm where a Leander and University of London composite crew will race National Training Centre, Australia.

In the last race before the luncheon interval at 1pm Jack Beaumont and Angus Groom will be looking to get the better of the O’Donovan brothers in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup.

Beaumont won the event in 2016 with clubmate Nick Middleton and a win today would mean a seventh consecutive victory at Henley.

At 2.50pm a Leander and University of London composite crew will race Molesey Boat Club in the final of the Town Challenge Cup and at 3pm Leander will be looking for another strong performance in the final of the Visitors’ Challenge Cup, an event they won last year.

Rowan McKellar and Hattie Taylor, both of Leander, will be racing at 3.40pm in the Hambleden Challenge Cup against H Long and H Scott.

At 3.50pm a Leander and Agecroft Rowing Club crew will race Fana Roklubb, of Norway, in the decider for the Queen Mother Challenge Cup.

Prizegiving will take place at 5pm in the Stewards’ Enclosure.