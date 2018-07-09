Festival to show England’s World Cup semi-final on opening night

HENLEY Festival will be screening England’s World Cup semi-final match on Wednesday.

Kick off against Croatia is at 7pm and the match will be shown on a big screen on the first night of the five-day extravaganza, where Rita Ora will be the headline act on the “floating stage”.

Other headliners include disco legend Nile Rodgers and his band Chic, singer-supermodel Grace Jones and jazz singer Curtis Stigers with the Ronnie Scott’s Big Band. The festival will be closed by The English National Opera.

It will also include 25 comedians and an array of food and drink from across the globe.

Among the names signed up for comedy across the festival include Have I Got News For You favourite Paul Merton, serial prankster Lee Nelson and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

It also includes Lucy Porter and Dominic Holland as well as up and comers Suzi Ruffell, Pierre Novellie, Rhys James, Flo & Joan, Alfie Brown and Adam Rowe.

Several local restaurants have pop-ups at the festival including the Spice Merchant in Henley and the Crooked Billett, run by Paul Clerehugh in Stoke Row.

There will also be street food from BBQ club, Snob Lobster, Jessecco Prosecco, Pizza Express and Audacious Crispy Squid.

Champagne and cocktails will be available from Moët Champagne Bar, Black Cab Coffee & Cocktails, Hotel du Vin and many more.

For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk