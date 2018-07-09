Kevin Keegan added to literary festival line-up

FORMER England manager Kevin Keegan is among the names added to the line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

Keegan, who played for Liverpool and Hamburg before managing Newcastle and the national team, will discuss his autobiography as will former British and Irish Lions captain Rob Andrew and ex-England cricketer Chris Lewis.

Rower and Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley will appear at a special event marking 200 years of Leander Club, while her partner in the 2016 medal-winning double scull Dame Katherine Grainger returns to the festival to chair events with explorer David Hempleman-Adams and BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin.

Organisers have decided to move from a week-long festival in order to stage more events and attract more visitors to the town for the 12th annual event — which will run from September 29 to October 7.

Novelists newly announced for the festival include Captain Corelli's Mandolin author Louis de Bernieres, Sunday Times bestseller Adele Parks and crime writer Vaseem Khan.

Nikita Gill, one of the UK's most popular 'Instapoets' with more than 400,000 followers on Instragram, will speak at an event around She is Fierce, a new collection of poetry by women.

Lucy Mangan and Scarlett Curtis - columnists for Grazia and Sunday Times Style respectively - will discuss their new books.

Previously confirmed authors include Sebastian Faulks, Pam Ayres, John Simpson, Judith Kerr and Sir Oliver Letwin.

They will join children’s author Sir Michael Morpurgo and broadcaster Fearne Cotton, who will discuss her career and her latest book Hungry Babies in a special event where babies will be welcome with their parents.

Meanwhile, Day of the Jackal author Frederick Forsyth, who has sold more than 75 million books worldwide, will be making his first appearance at the festival.

The festival will offer events for children of all ages, from babies and toddlers, with pat-a-cake storytelling and Frances Ives’s enchanting rhyming picture book Maybe the Moon.

Older children can enjoy writing workshops and interactive events with Emmy-winning writers Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler, who have scripted TV shows including Thunderbirds Are Go! and Danger Mouse. Meanwhile, the festival’s schools programme will include performance poet AF Harrold.

Tickets for 170 events for adults and children go on sale to Friends of the Festival on July 16 and general sale July 23.

For more information visit henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk or call ~(01491) 575948.