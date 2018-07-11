Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cinema to show England’s World Cup semi-final

Cinema to show England’s World Cup semi-final

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley will showing England’s World Cup semi-final tonight (Wednesday) on the big screen.

ITV’s coverage of England v Croatia will be broadcast from 6.30pm with kick-off at 7pm.

Entry is completely free and tickets are allocated on a first come, first served basis. Tickets can be claimed at the box office and are available now.

Arrive early in order to claim them. Ticketholders must be seated by kick-off.

The last time England made the semi-finals of the World Cup Kevin Costner was Dancing With Wolves and Julia Roberts was breaking hearts in Pretty Woman.

Meanwhile, Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence menswear in Duke Street, is encouraging retailers to display a sign in their windows saying “it’s coming home” to support the national side.

 

 

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33