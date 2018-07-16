Painting job

BOLLARDS around the war memorial in Wargrave will be repainted ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Parish councillors have approved the work in Mill Green and also plan to install safety matting ahead of remembrance services at the memorial in November.

Earlier this year, councillors agreed to let the memorial itself “age gracefully” rather than being cleaned.

This followed a request by the Royal British Legion for it to be cleaned. The memorial was made from Portland stone, which naturally weathers over time.