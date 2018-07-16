Fire open day

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
AN open day will be held at Wargrave fire station in Victoria Road on Sunday, July 29 from 11am to 3pm.
Visitors will be allowed to look around a fire engine, wear a firefighter’s uniform and try some of the drills and tests taken by the crew.
The station was saved from closure in April last year but must increase its crew numbers in order to raise its response rate.
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say