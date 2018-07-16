Monday, 16 July 2018

Fire open day

AN open day will be held at Wargrave fire station in Victoria Road on Sunday, July 29 from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will be allowed to look around a fire engine, wear a firefighter’s uniform and try some of the drills and tests taken by the crew.

The station was saved from closure in April last year but must increase its crew numbers in order to raise its response rate.

