Council’s U-turn on shed plan

A MAN’S plans for a garden shed have been backed by Wargrave parish councillors — four months after they said it would damage a tree.

Don Elliott wants to erect the 13ft x 29ft shed containing toilet facilities at his house in Loddon Drive.

In March, councillors said they were worried that the shed would affect the evergreen tree nearby and were also concerned that it could be turned into accommodation in the future.

At a meeting last week they heard that the shed would only be used to store machinery operated by the gardeners.

The toilets would be for the workers so they don’t have to go into the main house, where one of Mr Elliott’s relatives lives with a carer.

Several trees on the site would be removed.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “It’s quite big but they have got a number of motorised vehicles.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “The people two doors down have been burgled in the last few months so they want the machines locked away.”

Councillors said they had no objection to the plans but wanted the building to remain ancillary to the main house and be retained for the parking and storage of vehicles or machinery at all times.

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council later this month.