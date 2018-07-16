Monday, 16 July 2018

Tax efficient

COUNCIL tax collection in Wokingham borough was the most efficient in the country for the fifth year in a row.

The borough council has topped the national council tax collection charts for local authorities after receiving 99.5 per cent of the tax it was owed for 2017/18, a total of more than £112 million.

This is more than two percentage points more than the national average of 96.9 per cent.

