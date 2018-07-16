Tax efficient

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at "miniscule"
Monday, 16 July 2018
COUNCIL tax collection in Wokingham borough was the most efficient in the country for the fifth year in a row.
The borough council has topped the national council tax collection charts for local authorities after receiving 99.5 per cent of the tax it was owed for 2017/18, a total of more than £112 million.
This is more than two percentage points more than the national average of 96.9 per cent.
16 July 2018
