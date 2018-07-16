Homes agreed

PLANS for two new homes in Wargrave have been approved despite opposition from neighbours.

Paul Woods want to divide the plot of an existing property on the corner of Braybrooke Road and School Hill to create two semi-detached properties, each with four bedrooms, a garage and garden.

Mr Woods says the development will be appropriate to the size of the plot but neighbours said it would increase traffic in the area.

Wargrave Parish Council objected to the plans on the grounds of overdevelopment but Mr Woods’s application was approved by Wokingham Borough Council.