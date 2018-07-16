Needles found in recycling

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
RESIDENTS have been warned not to dispose of medical waste in their bins after syringes were discovered by workers at a recycling plant near Benson.
No staff at the Oakley Wood recycling centre were injured when they found needles in household waste.
Councillor Caroline Newton, cabinet member for environmental services at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “We do not accept medical waste for recycling.
“We are urging people never to put needles or any medical waste into their recycling bin.”
