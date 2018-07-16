Monday, 16 July 2018

Housing plans are revised

A PUBLIC consultation will be held on revised plans for a new housing development in Henley.

Thames Properties wants to build 72 homes in a field off Fair Mile.

The land is earmarked for 60 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The developer originally applied to build 82 homes but reduced the number following a public consultation in March.

At the time, residents said they were worried about the congestion that such a large number of new homes could cause.

Other changes to the plans include moving the properties nearer the centre of the site and a larger “green buffer” on the perimeter.

The plans will be displayed at a consultation event at Henley Town Hall on Tuesday.

Simon Fruchter, of Thames Properties, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came along to our last exhibition and commented on the plans.

“We’ve taken the feedback very seriously and this has been vital in helping us to shape our emerging proposals.

“Our ambition is to create a high-quality housing scheme which has been shaped by the community on a site which has been chosen by local people through the neighbourhood plan.

“We believe that we have achieved this aim and would encourage local people to come along and see our new plans.”

