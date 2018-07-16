Monday, 16 July 2018

Celebrating Borama

HUNDREDS of people will attend a celebration of Henley’s friendship link with Borama in Somalia tomorrow (Saturday).

The annual event will take the form of a fund-raiser for the region, which was devastated by a tropical cyclone in May.

Traditionally, residents of the city Awdal region visit Henley to showcase their culture and customs with singing and dancing.

But this has been deemed inappropriate following the disaster, in which up to 60 people were killed, livestock was drowned and crops, homes and infrastructure were destroyed.

Instead, the Samasons Relief charity, which was set up by Somali refugees living in the UK, will have displays in Market Place and Mill Meadows with information about the cyclone. There will be a collection from 2pm to 5pm.

Borama is on the western boundary of the former British protectorate of Somaliland, now the unofficial republic of Somaliland.

