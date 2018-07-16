Celebrating Borama

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
HUNDREDS of people will attend a celebration of Henley’s friendship link with Borama in Somalia tomorrow (Saturday).
The annual event will take the form of a fund-raiser for the region, which was devastated by a tropical cyclone in May.
Traditionally, residents of the city Awdal region visit Henley to showcase their culture and customs with singing and dancing.
But this has been deemed inappropriate following the disaster, in which up to 60 people were killed, livestock was drowned and crops, homes and infrastructure were destroyed.
Instead, the Samasons Relief charity, which was set up by Somali refugees living in the UK, will have displays in Market Place and Mill Meadows with information about the cyclone. There will be a collection from 2pm to 5pm.
Borama is on the western boundary of the former British protectorate of Somaliland, now the unofficial republic of Somaliland.
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say