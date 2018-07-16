Man wants new room above boathouse

A WARGRAVE man wants to raise the roof of his riverside boathouse.

Graham Pattie plans to create a room in the roof space of the building at his home in High Street overlooking the River Thames.

It would have four Velux windows and a balcony.

He says the roof is in a poor condition due to frost damage and his house often floods, meaning he needs the upstairs space for storage.

Mr Pattie says he has no plans to let out the room following concerns raised by his neighbours.

The boathouse was built after the previous one burnt down in the Fifties.

Part of the roof on one side would be raised to sit in line with the rest of it.

Mr Pattie said: “The boathouse is almost impossible to see from the road.

“I showed the neighbours the plans before they were submitted and they both contacted me to say their only concern is that they don’t want it to be used as a separate dwelling, which isn’t at all my intention. If a restriction was imposed for that I’m okay with it.”

Wargrave Parish Council has recommended that the plans are approved.

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “It’s essential that this maintenance is sorted out.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I have seen it become dilapidated over the years and as long as we cover the points that have been raised I have no objection.”

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, later this month.