College to bring back axed geology course

AN A-level course which was axed by The Henley College has been reinstated after support from two universities.

The geology course was scrapped in cost-cutting measures designed to address a £1.5 million budget deficit.

But because the college was the only state school or college in Oxfordshire to offer geology at A-level, Oxford University and Imperial College London offered resources to save the course.

Both institutions will “lend” members of their departments for lectures and talks, while Oxford will also invite the students to visit its earth sciences laboratories.

The course, which had the highest student satisfaction ratings of any at the college, has now been included in the college’s 2019 prospectus.

Lecturer Marco Azevedo said: “I gave up my full-time career as a professional geologist to become a teacher because I wanted to make a difference to students and to give them a chance to experience the earth sciences.”

Tom Hubbard, a second year student at the college, said: “Geology at Henley is a fantastic course, taught with enthusiasm. Marco is a superb teacher and has made geology easily my favourite subject.”

Last month, the Henley Standard reported that nine staff at the college had left voluntarily as part of the cost-cutting measures.

The college said the cuts were not as severe as it had been feared with no compulsory redundancies.