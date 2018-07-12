Thursday, 12 July 2018

Police hunt for man who fouled in street

A MAN defecated outside a property off Bell Street, Henley, say police.

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of man they say may have vital information in relation to the public order offence.

Investigating officer PC Barbara Taylor, based at Henley police station, said: “We would really like to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV as he may have important information in relation to this incident.

“If you recognise this man or think you may have information that will help assist our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference ‘43180208396’.”

